Keri Hilson Caped For Donald Trump, Promptly Gathered By Her Bozo Heels

Keri Hilson just doesn’t know when to relax. After Donald Trump was finally banned from Twitter, and multiple other social media platform, the increasingly irrelevant R&B crooner took it upon herself to defend Habanero Hitler in the name of free speech.
Oh Keri….. pic.twitter.com/0gTf0hPsb0
— Fire Of Grayson (@MrBizzel) January 10, 2021
It didn’t go very well for her.
Before we begin, we must note that Hilson is a conspiracy theorist who has gone on the record as an anti-vaxxer and a believer in 5G towers actually causing COVID-19. So the messenger was already getting the side-eye when she took to social media to say, “This may be funny but it’s a little dangerous too,” alongside a pic of Trump’s suspended forever Twitter account. “Take Trump out of it for a moment… a democracy must include freedom of speech. Imagine other leaders or popular figures not being able to voice their opinion if it opposes the majority of the world leaders.”
First of all, you can’t take Trump out of it, that’s the point. And the cliche rings true, the 1st Amendment doesn’t allow you to yell fire in a crowded theater if there isn’t a fire, for example. Also, there are private companies (Twitter, Facebook, etc.) with rules.
Nevertheless, she added, “Our freedom of speech is being taken from us. Slowly but surely (censorship).”
The irony here is that Hilson clearly has the freedom to offer up her headass hot takes on the Internets. Those with sense were quick to drag the singer for her latest flub of common sense, and it continues to be glorious.
Peep some of the best slander below.
Keri Hilson 🧐, …..Medically Speaking…. pic.twitter.com/ukq7JIZiWg
— amanda 🇭🇹 (@amandasaintana) January 10, 2021
Somebody send this clip to Keri Hilson, Kirstie Alley and all the other celebs incorrectly using “freedom of speech” to defend Trump’s tweets.
Kamala said this a year ago.#ListenToBlackWomen pic.twitter.com/TTHSBwLYIy
— Jessica Fyre 💫 (@TheJessieWoo) January 10, 2021
1.
If you believe “Keri Hilson is right” re: Donald Trump & censorship, it tells me everything I need to know about your (lack of) understanding of “freedom of speech” and how it operates.— Preston Mitchum (@PrestonMitchum) January 10, 2021
2.
Cause y’all stay listening to entertainers instead of reading. Whew chileee... this is responding to Keri Hilson and her foolishness about censorship pic.twitter.com/qMmgbFG7UC— stop👏🏽giving👏🏽 partcipation👏🏽trophies👏🏽 (@FNFlirtyDoc) January 10, 2021
3.
When love knocked Keri Hilson down, did she hit her head? 🥲 pic.twitter.com/j80Bg0x2m2— Isha Thorpe (@IshaThorpe) January 10, 2021
4.
Twitter everytime they see Keri Hilson trending pic.twitter.com/A7ZsYiVma5— Mr.Gemini♊ (@RonnieThaGreat) January 10, 2021
5.
Lord twitter eating Keri Hilson ass up again....🤪🤣 pic.twitter.com/TVjqTz4ZTJ— 💉8️⃣ReBiRtH🩸 (@_WestSideeBoii) January 10, 2021
6.
7.
Put Keri Hilson and Summer Walker in a room I'm tryna see sumthn— Fiona Applebum says block Shaun King! (@WrittenByHanna) January 10, 2021
8.
Keri Hilson appears out of no where every few months to say something stupid then disappears back into irrelevancy pic.twitter.com/Pk3Yl7wJKC— cass (@catssidi) January 10, 2021
9.
Nobody:— Your Best Friend (@BrandonRiddley) January 10, 2021
Keri Hilson: *says some pseudo shit
Twitter: pic.twitter.com/m5o8JMpSuI
10.
Keri Hilson, sistren, we can’t want you to win more than you want to win. pic.twitter.com/pl9jN6nMZf— @bayaangs_over_baghdad (@Kaijutsu711) January 10, 2021
11.
Keri hilson being dumb again? Welp that Explains her failed career. Next pic.twitter.com/HP7arwSUUb— 💥Damita Mi💥 (@LinaLaLocaa) January 10, 2021