Actress, Kerry Washington better collect her coins because business is BOOMIN! The newest trend (or joke) is a face mask with Kerry Washington’s mouth on the front.

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO RNB PHILLY

Now, why is somebody playing with our Kerry like that?! We have no clue..

Check out the mask below alongside Twitters reaction to it.

RELATED: Did Philly Just Catch Who Has Been Setting Off The Fireworks Every Night?!

RELATED: Talk About Generational Gap! Twitter Reacts To Youngin’ Who Thought Tom Joyner Was White

RELATED: Twitter Clowns Terrence J’s Que Dog Barks After Hating On Marlon Wayans For Being More Famous

Kerry Washington Masks Are Being Sold, Twitter Explodes From Laughter was originally published on rnbphilly.com