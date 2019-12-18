2008 Champs Celtics & Kevin Garnett Catch Hell After Jab At LeBron James & Miami Heat

The 2008 NBA world champion Boston Celtics squad gutted out two seven-game series to reach the NBA Finals and defeat the Los Angles Lakers, firmly cementing the legacies of Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, and Ray Allen. A quip by KG in where he stated that the boys in green and white ran LeBron James out of Cleveland and that the league had an agenda to make King James a champion by any means necessary has been catching a lot of heat.

KG, who stars alongside Adam Sandler in the film Uncut Gems, was a guest with the actor on Bill Simmons’ podcast on The Ringer network. Simmons, a well-known Boston stan, apparently uncorked some hidden rage deep inside Garnett’s soul after making a comment that during the 2012 NBA Eastern Conference playoffs, which is the time period the film is set in, the Heat got the better of the Celtics.

It appears that KG suggests that the league made sure that the Heat would appear triumphant in the 2012 Eastern Conference Finals after the Celtics lost four games to three. It would end up being one of the last times the Celtics would go that deep with a clear pathway to win it all. For KG, there was real animosity between the Celtics and the Heat, especially with Allen having defected to the Heat the following season and ended up winning a chip with the squad.

Since the clip has made its usual rounds on the Internet, NBA Twitter has taken some shots at Celtics and especially KG for still holding a bitter taste in his mouth over the loss and jab at James. We’ve got those reactions below.

“We broke LeBron. So get your a** out of here with that.” Watch to find out what exactly @KevinGarnett5KG is referencing. #BSPodcast pic.twitter.com/VwEfLwLyfj — The Ringer (@ringer) December 18, 2019

