Stork Alert: Keyshia Cole Announces Pregnancy, Shows Off Baby Bump

Keyshia Cole has been laying low and basking in her new love. So much so that she has something baking in the over. The Heaven Sent singer announced she’s pregnant with a joyous picture of her very developed baby bump. Cole has been dating 23-years-old aspiring artist Niko Khale since 2018.

Keyshia has a son with Booby Gibson. This appears to be Khale’s first child. Congrats!

See more of their coupled up moments, below:

