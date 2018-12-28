Man, oh man.

For reasons unbeknownst to us, Khloe Kardashian thought it was a good idea to ask the Internet for help finding a doll for her daughter True Thompson. Pretty innocent, huh? Well…it’s the type of doll she asked for that got Black Twitter buzzing.

The reality star wanted a “biracial doll.”

“Anyone know what brand makes a sweet looking biracial baby doll? Nothing too life like. Those silicone babies really freak me out! Some look so real and some look,” the 34-year-old mother wrote.

Anyone know what brand makes a sweet looking biracial baby doll? Nothing too life like. Those silicone babies really freak me out! Some look so real and some look 🤦🏼‍♀️ — Khloé (@khloekardashian) December 27, 2018

Yeah she tried it.

And while her stans were incredibly supportive, thankfully there were folks on Twitter that got her together. Here are some of the best tweets that reminded the reality star that her daughter is Black, why there is no reason for her to have a “biracial doll” and how she needs to follow Serena Williams’ lead with a doll like Qai Qai.

Khloe Kardashian Asks For Help Finding A ‘Biracial Doll,’ Twitter Reminds Her That Her Daughter Is Black was originally published on hellobeautiful.com