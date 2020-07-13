Due to the coronavirus pandemic, one treasured past time that seems like ages ago is the red carpet. One fashion queen we’re missing in these quarantine times is actress KiKi Layne.

The rising talent has a starring role in the Netflix movie The Old Guard, along with Charlize Theron. The movie is directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood of Love & Basketball fame.

According to Shadow and Act, the movie is about “a covert group of tight-knit mercenaries with a mysterious inability to die” who have protected the mortal world for centuries. “When the team is recruited to take on an emergency mission and their extraordinary abilities are suddenly exposed, it’s up to Andy (Theron) and Nile (Layne), the newest soldier to join their ranks, to help the group eliminate the threat of those who seek to replicate and monetize their power by any means necessary.”



Usually, such epic movies are worthy of a red carpet. However, since people are still social distancing, the joys of a red carpet have to be put on pause indefinitely. Despite the disappointment, Layne is adjusting to this new way of living and she’s still giving gorgeous looks in the process.

“First day of the virtual press tour for @oldguardmovie,” she wrote on Instagram along with a picture of another beautiful dress. Layne then shouted out her stylists Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald before writing, “No more quarantine leggings and t-shirts. Also pretty sure this is the first dress I’ve worn in months.”

You can check out more evidence of Layne’s slayage on a red carpet below. Then be sure to check out The Old Guard, which is now streaming on Netflix.

Red Carpet Queen: Beautiful Photos Of KiKi Layne Rocking A Dress Like No Other was originally published on globalgrind.com