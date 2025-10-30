Kim Kardashian Claims The Moon Landing “Didn’t Happen,” Social Media Dogpiles & Debates

With her drama-filled life —which has paved the way for her reality TV career and side quests that turn into billion-dollar businesses— Kim Kardashian is known for sparking internet debates.

But on the latest episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, she revealed her latest hot take yet while the cameras followed her around on the set of her show All’s Fair.

While cohost Sarah Paulson is getting her makeup touched up, Kardashian explains her case for believing the moon landing was fake. She tells Paulson about a Buzz Aldrin interview she was reading, in which he was asked about the scariest part of the trek.

“He goes ‘there was no scariest moment’ because it didn’t happen. It could have been scary, but it wasn’t because it didn’t happen,” she said. Kardashian adds that the truth is coming out now because “he’s gotten old and he slurs…”

“So I think it didn’t happen,” the reality star says, while Paulson politely promises to go on a “massive” and “serious” deep dive on the topic.

In confession, Kardashian admits that falling down conspiracy rabbit holes is pretty typical for her.

Another clip shows Kardashian hanging in her trailer, with a montage of all her reasons for calling it fake splices together, like the flag blowing despite there being no gravity on the moon, the space boots in the museum are different from the ones shown on the video, and there are no stars in the background.

The 1969 moon landing was a major victory in the USA’s space race against the Soviet Union, marking the first time a human set foot on the moon. Alongside Aldrin was pilot Michael Collins and Neil Armstrong, who famously said “That’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind,” as they planted the American flag on the moon’s surface. So while the cultural significance has always been important, there have always been skeptics.

Kardashian is cool with people not agreeing with her, saying they’ll think “crazy no matter what,” and laughs as she tells them, “go to TikTok, see for yourself.”

See how social media is reacting to Kardashian’s claims below.

Kim Kardashian Claims The Moon Landing “Didn’t Happen,” Social Media Dogpiles & Debates was originally published on cassiuslife.com

