Listen Live

Kim Kardashian & Odell Beckham Jr. Spark Dating Rumors, Social Media Reacts

Published on March 12, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WKYS Women's Empowerment Brunch 2024 Save The Date
93.9 WKYS Featured Video
CLOSE

2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty


43-year-old reality TV star Kim Kardashian and 31-year-old pro football player Odell Beckham Jr. have yet to confirm or deny that they are a couple, but rumors have been floating around the internet and beyond regarding what continues to look more and more like a courtship between the two.

On Sunday, Kardashian and Beckham were spotted together at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, which took place at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California.  While the two posed for photos on the red carpet separately, they’re seen at the party looking pretty lovey-dovey, which will only intensify rumors that they are more than just good friends enjoying each other’s company.

Last month, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the Baltimore Ravens wide receiver were spotted together in Las Vegas during Super Bowl weekend. That sighting had already drawn more attention to the rumors that they’re dating, which started last year when Kardashian attended Beckham’s 31st birthday party, according to Just Jared.

Given Kardashian’s recent relationship history, including her tumultuous marriage with Ye aka Kanye West, which appeared to bleed all over her relationship with comedian Pete Davidson, it would be understandable if she decided to keep their private affairs as private as an alleged couple can when they’re two of the most recognizable faces in the world where cameras are always everywhere.

Beckham also might have reason to be hush-hush about it, because the last time his private life was in the news, he was being accused of putting his hands around a woman’s neck, which he and the owner of the restaurant where the incident allegedly took place denied. Beckham was never charged with a crime behind the allegations.

Anyway, who knows? Maybe Kardashian and Beckham will soon let the proverbial cat out of the bag and make their dating situation public. Until then, everyone is just going to have to keep on guessing at whether they are an item or not.

See how social media’s reacting to the potential relationship below.

Kim Kardashian & Odell Beckham Jr. Spark Dating Rumors, Social Media Reacts  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

More From KYSDC
Trending
12 items
Celebrity News

Kim Kardashian & Odell Beckham Jr. Spark Dating Rumors, Social Media Reacts

Entertainment

Indecent Exposure! Celebrities Who Happily Show Off Their “Hoo-Ha” (NSFW PHOTOS)

Music

The 15 Most Sexually Explicit & Down Right Nasty Songs Of All Time (LIST)

Ciara 10K Contest | iOne Local | 2023-11-15
Contests

Ciara’s 10K for the Holidays

Married At First Sight Casting
Reality TV

Now Casting: Married At First Sight Season 18 in Chicago [APPLY HERE]

Trump Supporters Hold "Stop The Steal" Rally In DC Amid Ratification Of Presidential Election
The DMV

“It’s A Revolution” Elizabeth Koch, The Viral Maced US Capitol Rioter From Knoxville, TN Is Actually From Maryland

"Love Is Blind" Atlanta Screening & Reception
Reality TV

Love Is Blind Now Casting In Washington, D.C. + 3 More Cities! [Apply Here]

CORRECTION-ISRAEL-US-ENTERTAINMENT-COSMETICS
Celebrity News

Mariah Carey Gets $5 Million Dollar Settlement From Ex-Billionaire Fiance For Wasting Her Time

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close