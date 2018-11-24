Kim Porter’s Funeral In Pictures And Videos

Posted November 24, 2018

Tragic Kim Porter's two sons and former beau Diddy leave her emotional wake in Georgia.

Source: Splash News / Splash News

Family and friends of Kim Porter attended a private viewing Friday ahead of the model and actress’ funeral on Saturday in her hometown of Columbus, Georgia. Porter’s homegoing services were taking place slightly more than a week after her untimely death in her California home on Nov. 15.

The funeral was scheduled to begin at 11 a.m., but activity outside and around the funeral home that organized the sendoff could be seen much earlier than that, including Porter’s casket being loaded into the hearse, presumably on its way to the services at Cascade Hills Church.

Some details about what to expect at the funeral have been revealed, including Bishop T.D. Jakes officiating the services and Faith Evans singing. While Diddy, who called himself and Porter “soulmates,” was guaranteed to be there, it was still unclear if he would be able to deliver the eulogy.

Premiere Of Amazon Studios' 'An American Girl Story - Melody 1963: Love Has To Win' - Red Carpet

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

Porter’s family remembered her as “the epitome of kindness and grace,” according to a statement released to the Associated Press on Friday:

“God broke the mold when he made Kim, there was truly no other woman like her. Although her time here on earth was far too short, she lived a life full of purpose and meaning. She was a loving mother and devoted friend. She was the epitome of kindness and grace. There wasn’t a person she met who’s soul she did not touch. Kim was the type of woman who changed lives for the better. She will be forever remembered and missed by so many. As her family, we promise to honor her every day of our lives. We love you always.”

Porter, 47, died unexpectedly. Initial reports pointed to her possibly suffering from pneumonia and flu-like symptoms in the days before her death. However, an autopsy performed last weekend did not reveal any certain cause of death, which was “deferred pending additional tests.” An official determination for what caused Porter to die “may take weeks.”

Below are photos and videos from Porter’s funeral services and public viewing. More will be added as they become available.

May Kim Porter’s soul rest in peace.

Kim Porter’s Funeral In Pictures And Videos was originally published on newsone.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

View this post on Instagram

•BRANDON CARTER 211 🚨 #MajorTeaAlert Check out Full Story on my #OfficialWebsite BrandonCarter211.com - #LinkInBio #RipKimPorter #Funeral #Homegoing #Diddy #KimPorter Kim Porter, model laid to rest Kim Porter, mother of three of Diddy's children, will be buried in her hometown of Columbus, Georgia, on #Saturday. Porter, who was born in #Columbus and later moved to #Atlanta to pursue a modeling and acting career, died at her Los Angeles home on Nov. 15. The cause of death has not yet been established by the Los Angeles County coroner-medical examiner's office. Following her sudden death, Diddy, whose real name is Sean Combs, paid tribute to his "soulmate" in a touching Instagram post. The private funeral will be at a local church in Columbus, with interment to follow in Evergreen Memorial Park near Porter's mother and grandmother. She was 47 📽🎞🎥BrandonCarter211.Com📀📺🎙📡 #BrandonCarter211 #Like4Like #instalike #Repost #Likes4Likes #RipRobert #Follow4Follow #LikesForLikes #Likes #Follow4likes #Likes4comment #comment #Selfie #Podcast #Gossip #News ********************************************** #GoodMorning #SaturdayMorning

A post shared by Brandon Carter (@brandoncarter211) on

6.

The hearse has arrived at the funeral home for Kim Porter. She's being laid to rest in her hometown of Columbus, Georgia today. HipHopB965.com #kimporter #diddy #ripkimporter

Posted by B96.5 Louisville on Saturday, November 24, 2018

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

View this post on Instagram

As we celebrated you today, it finally hit that your gone. Puff did an amazing job honoring you tonight, you are definitely smiling down. I know we weren’t super close, but you always welcomed me in your home and made it a point to tell me Happy Mother’s Day, Merry Christmas, And Happy Birthday. We started a tradition in 2014 doing pumpkin carving night with the kids. It started with just Breah and Christian and quickly grew to include you, the girls, your dad, and cousins and friends. You made the bomb fried chicken and some amazing tacos girl! As we carved, we sang, we danced, we drank, and as Marsha would say it was lit 🔥 lol. I promise to hold these kids down, always be there for your family if ever in need, and never forget your infectious smile. May your spirit be alive and with abundant agape love. @ladykp #sheraisedaking #sheraisedaprincess X2 💔🙏🏼 #kimporter

A post shared by Lisa (@lisahicks75) on

12.

13.

Source:Splash News

Diddy leaving Kim Porter’s wake Nov. 23 in Columbus, Georgia.

14.

Source:Splash News

Quincy Brown and Christian Combs leave the wake for their mother, Kim Porter, Nov. 23 in Columbus, Georgia.

15.

Source:Splash News

Kimora Lee leaving Kim Porter’s wake Nov. 23 in Columbus, Georgia.

16.

Source:Splash News

Attendees leave Kim Porter’s wake Nov. 23 in Columbus, Georgia.

×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close