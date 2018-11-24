Kim Porter’s Funeral In Pictures And Videos

Family and friends of Kim Porter attended a private viewing Friday ahead of the model and actress’ funeral on Saturday in her hometown of Columbus, Georgia. Porter’s homegoing services were taking place slightly more than a week after her untimely death in her California home on Nov. 15.

The funeral was scheduled to begin at 11 a.m., but activity outside and around the funeral home that organized the sendoff could be seen much earlier than that, including Porter’s casket being loaded into the hearse, presumably on its way to the services at Cascade Hills Church.

Some details about what to expect at the funeral have been revealed, including Bishop T.D. Jakes officiating the services and Faith Evans singing. While Diddy, who called himself and Porter “soulmates,” was guaranteed to be there, it was still unclear if he would be able to deliver the eulogy.

Porter’s family remembered her as “the epitome of kindness and grace,” according to a statement released to the Associated Press on Friday:

“God broke the mold when he made Kim, there was truly no other woman like her. Although her time here on earth was far too short, she lived a life full of purpose and meaning. She was a loving mother and devoted friend. She was the epitome of kindness and grace. There wasn’t a person she met who’s soul she did not touch. Kim was the type of woman who changed lives for the better. She will be forever remembered and missed by so many. As her family, we promise to honor her every day of our lives. We love you always.”

Porter, 47, died unexpectedly. Initial reports pointed to her possibly suffering from pneumonia and flu-like symptoms in the days before her death. However, an autopsy performed last weekend did not reveal any certain cause of death, which was “deferred pending additional tests.” An official determination for what caused Porter to die “may take weeks.”

Below are photos and videos from Porter’s funeral services and public viewing. More will be added as they become available.

May Kim Porter’s soul rest in peace.

Kim Porter’s Funeral In Pictures And Videos was originally published on newsone.com