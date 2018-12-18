Kimbella Calls Juelz Santana ‘The Man Of Her Dreams,’ Drops Engagement Photos

Juelz Santana and Kimbella are making the most of their remaining time together before the rapper goes to prison. The engaged couple recently released photos from their engagement shoot for magazine The B Collective.

Kimbella is dolled up in a Pantora Bridal gown in the elegant images shot by Stanley Babb. She stepped out of the gown and lipped into a curve-hugging red gown by the Jessica Angel Collection.

We’re currently watching Juelz and Kimbella’s strained romance on Love & Hip Hop. The Dipset rapper reportedly accepted a plea deal for a crime committed in March when he brought a loaded gun into Newark airport. An unprescribed bottle of Oxycodone was also found in his luggage.

The Internet had a visceral reaction to Juelz’s proposal to Kimbella and many felt it was a desperate attempt by the rapper to lock his woman down prior to his sentencing. Despite the negativity surrounding their relationship, Kimbella is standing by his side.

Check out their engagement photos, below:

