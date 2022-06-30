Kimberly Elise Ridiculed For Saying Roe V. Wade Overturning Will Save “Millions of Babies”

Veteran actress Kimberly Elise is known for playing the character that you usually sympathize for, whether it’s her epic tear-jerker of a role in the 1996 classic Set It Off or becoming a “shero” for sisters everywhere in Tyler Perry’s 2005 breakout film Diary of a Mad Black Woman.
Unfortunately, she’s lived long enough to see herself now become the villain after being publicly criticized for putting her support behind the U.S. Supreme Court’s controversial decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and subsequently put an end to abortion rights in many states.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
In a post made a few days ago on her Instagram, Elise wrote, “Millions of babies will be saved from death by abortion due to the overturning of Roe. V. Wade. Hallelujah! #allglorybetoGod.” A look at her IG feed shows that she’s recently dedicated her life to being less of a Hollywood siren and more of a, per her bio, “grateful servant to Yeshua Hamashiach.”
Although comments have been blocked on her page, reposts like the one seen above via The Shade Room garnered a variety of reactions from those who both agree and disagree with Kimberly Elise’s stance as a pro-lifer. One person on Twitter wrote in her defense, “We must protect our babies by any means. Abortion is population control for blacks.” On the other side, another in opposition commented, “Millions of babies will saved and thousands will die due to poverty or poor healthcare. No one wants to drink that tea tho.” [sic]
STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!
The freedom to express your opinion without public scrutiny should be given equally, yet the one sharing should also do so with discretion. Although the once-celebrated actress is very well in her right to post her opinion on her page, one look at news headlines everywhere would’ve made it clear that supporting a political decision that for the most part has been universally panned wouldn’t go over well in the public eye.
Take a look below at the various reactions to Kimberly Elise showing support for the overturning of Roe V. Wade, and let us know if you think she deserves the flack or is being wrongfully judged for not siding with the Left:
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Fetty Wap Ex-Girlfriend, Yaya Reportedly Shot During Home Invasion
- Vince Staples Joins The Cast Of Showtime’s Reboot Of 1999 Film ‘The Wood’
- Ketanji Brown Jackson Officially Sworn In As First Black Woman On Supreme Court Bench
HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE
Kimberly Elise Ridiculed For Saying Roe V. Wade Overturning Will Save “Millions of Babies” was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
1. How tf Kimberly Elise happy about abortions knowing damn well she was out here robbing banks to provide for her child in Set It Off?! We ain’t tryna hear that shit!!!
via @DGFOF1
2. Now we know Charles wasn’t the problem in the movie. It was Kimberly Elise ass.
via @kcjj_04
3. Kimberly Elise is totally entitled to her opinion even though I strongly disagree. But these Diary of A Mad Black Woman-Charles jokes are funny as fuckkkkkkk 😂😂😂
via @jemelehill
4. The lie = abortion bans will save babies, save lives The truth = abortion bans will INCREASE unsafe abortions, DECREASE access to care, INCREASE DEATH! Now who is going to tell Kimberly Elise?
via @DrKanisha
5. They tearing Kimberly Elise up in her comments Lmfao … somebody said “I see why Charles was dragging your ass” 😭😭😭😭
via @_tieraaaaaa
6. Kimberly Elise feels the same way a lot of your 50+ aunties and mothers feel so don’t act shocked. It’s funny how fast that “respect Black women” talk goes right out the window for some people when one says something they don’t like.
via @TorraineWalker
7. Folks are saying Kimberly Elise can have an opinion. Your opinion should only govern you. Celebrating policy that revokes the rights of millions is not an opinion; it’s bad politics. No one cares about your opinion. It’s your politics that’s a problem.
via @KiaSpeaks
8. Is Kimberly Elise aware that Numbers 5:11 gives instructions on how to carry out an abortion as an infidelity test should the woman be pregnant? Most Christians have never read their bibles. Indoctrination is a mf.
via @QuandraAdams
9. Kimberly Elise being a pro-lifer, was not on my 2022 Bingo card.
via @iamlexstylz
10. Kimberly Elise was literally in For Colored Girls.. need I remind her of the abortion plot point???
via @Riyadhtheactor