Street Artists Around The World Honor Kobe and Gianna Bryant With Mind-Blowing Murals

There is no one way to pay tribute to the late Kobe Bryant.

When he passed along with his daughter back on that fateful Sunday (Jan.26), it felt like a punch to the guy delivered by Mike Tyson. The outpouring of love for the Black Mamba was on full display, whether it was in the form of tattoos like LeBron James and Shareef O’Neal’s body ink.

Custom Kobe haircuts.

Of course, Mamba-like performances and feats on the basketball court.

BUT not to be outdone is the world of street art as murals began popping not only in the hometown of the Lakers but around the world as well in the blink of an eye. Street artists wasted no time producing the pieces that could honestly hang in someone’s gallery. Numerous murals honoring Kobe and his daughter Gianna sprang up in Los Angeles, of course, but other locations like Manila, Philippines, Italy, and Brooklyn, NY.

You can peep all of the fantastic tributes to easily one of the greatest basketball players in the world in the gallery below.

Photo: Theo Wargo / Getty

