There is no one way to pay tribute to the late Kobe Bryant.
When he passed along with his daughter back on that fateful Sunday (Jan.26), it felt like a punch to the guy delivered by Mike Tyson. The outpouring of love for the Black Mamba was on full display, whether it was in the form of tattoos like LeBron James and Shareef O’Neal’s body ink.
Custom Kobe haircuts.
View this post on Instagram
WATCH TILL THE END ……Hair Portrait of the Real King @kobebryant so sad what happen this is the most horrible tragedy so far this year …. I had to show my respects to the Legend @kobebryant ….. ps that’s all natural no paint or enchantment…. it’s wiped down season💈👌💯💯 @espn @sportscenter @playmaker #kobe#kobebryant #kobebryanthaircut
Of course, Mamba-like performances and feats on the basketball court.
BUT not to be outdone is the world of street art as murals began popping not only in the hometown of the Lakers but around the world as well in the blink of an eye. Street artists wasted no time producing the pieces that could honestly hang in someone’s gallery. Numerous murals honoring Kobe and his daughter Gianna sprang up in Los Angeles, of course, but other locations like Manila, Philippines, Italy, and Brooklyn, NY.
You can peep all of the fantastic tributes to easily one of the greatest basketball players in the world in the gallery below.
Photo: Theo Wargo / Getty
Street Artists Around The World Honor Kobe and Gianna Bryant With Mind-Blowing Murals was originally published on cassiuslife.com
1. A giant mural of Kobe & Gianna was painted hours after their death in Philippines.
2. Jules Muck delivered with her touching mural dedicate to the Black Mamba & Mambacita.
3. South Florida Artist, Jarred Corey crafted this highly detailed piece using only Expo Dry Erase markers on the white board in his high school art class
4. Jules Muck with another mural, this one located at the Pink Dot where Kobe and Jimmy Fallon famously bought beer.
5.
6. Kobe Bryant & Gianna Bryant Memorialized In Brooklyn MuralSource:Getty
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 08: Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant mural in Downtown Brooklyn on February 08, 2020 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,people,full length,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,new york city,brooklyn – new york,sport,basketball – sport,nba,human interest,kobe bryant,full body isolated,mural,gianna bryant,nba pro basketball
7. BASKET-NBA-BRYANT-DEATHSource:Getty
Artist Kiptoe helps paint a mural as a memorial to NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who was killed last weekend in a helicopter accident, in West Hollywood, California on January 30, 2020. (Photo by Mark RALSTON / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – MANDATORY MENTION OF THE ARTIST UPON PUBLICATION – TO ILLUSTRATE THE EVENT AS SPECIFIED IN THE CAPTION (Photo by MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images) photography,horizontal,usa,topix,california,west hollywood,assistance,death,basketball – sport,nba,weekend activities,kobe bryant,social issues,mural,crash,helicopter,helicopter crash
8. BASKET-NBA-BRYANT-DEATHSource:Getty
A new mural by French artist Mr. Brainwash picturing Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi is seen in Los Angeles on January 31, 2020. (Photo by Chris Delmas / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – MANDATORY MENTION OF THE ARTIST UPON PUBLICATION – TO ILLUSTRATE THE EVENT AS SPECIFIED IN THE CAPTION (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images) photography,horizontal,usa,sport,california,city of los angeles,females,daughter,death,new,basketball – sport,event,nba,artist,kobe bryant,social issues,forbidden,mural,cult,editorial,publication,accidents and disasters
9. NBA: FEB 01 Kobe Bryant TributeSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 01: A mural for Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna outside the Staples Center on February 1, 2020 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) photography,horizontal,usa,sport,california,city of los angeles,females,daughter,basketball – sport,staples center,kobe bryant,mural,nba pro basketball
10. A group of boys play basketball, in the basketball court…Source:Getty
NAPOLI, ITALY – 2020/02/02: A group of boys play basketball, in the basketball court dedicated to the memory of the basketball player Koby Bryant, in the Montedonzelli district in Naples. In the background, the mural by artist Jorit Agoch dedicated to Kobe Bryant. (Photo by Marco Cantile/LightRocket via Getty Images) photography,horizontal,topix,sport,child,italy,boys,basketball – sport,athlete,kobe bryant,dedication,sports activity,district,basket,mural,basketball player,naples – italy,sports court
11. NBA: Kobe Bryant MuralsSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 05: A mural honoring Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) photography,horizontal,usa,sport,california,city of los angeles,females,daughter,basketball – sport,respect,kobe bryant,mural,nba pro basketball
12. NBA: Kobe Bryant MuralsSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 05: A mural honoring Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna in downtown Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) photography,horizontal,usa,sport,california,city of los angeles,females,daughter,basketball – sport,respect,kobe bryant,downtown district,mural,nba pro basketball