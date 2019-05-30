BlackTwitter Is Dragging Kylie Jenner By Her Lip Fillers Over Her Filtered Face Wash Demonstration

Kylie Jenner’s new skincare line Kylie’s Skin is all the rage in the makeup world right now…with White teens…

In case you missed it, Kylie launched her skincare line and dropped a short video washing her face with her products. Simple, right? Not so much. Fans aren’t feeling Kylie’s product demonstration because sis had the nerve to wash her face while using a Snapchat filter.

morning and night 💦 pic.twitter.com/y5jibIxnfM — Kylie Skin (@kylieskin) May 29, 2019

Teens may be impressed by Kylie’s beautifully packaged products, but Black people are sticking with their Fenty Beauty. From her ridiculous walnut scrub to her foam wash, here’s what people are saying about her new line.

