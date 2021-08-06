93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

has just unleashed the sequel to his well-received, Grammy Award-nominated album in King’s Disease II , and so far the reception has been warm. The Queens legend reached back into his Rolodex of time and nabbed the equally legendary Ms. Lauryn Hill to reunite on the track “Nobody” and Twitter highly approves.

With King’s Disease II, helmed by Hit-Boy and a team of producers, Nas once more goes into his elder statesman stance but does so with the gloss and awareness of a modern-era rapper. Updating his timeless flow at several intervals on the album, Nasir Jones, always the artist, might have eclipsed the lyricism and rapping present in the album’s predecessor.

Of the many standout tracks, “Nobody” featuring the former Fugees standout is some of the fiercest rapping we’ve heard in years from L. Boogie. If anyone thought that Hill wouldn’t address the elephant in the room regarding her frequent tardiness, think again. It might be surprising to some in unbothered Hill is by the depiction of her live show performances.

Check out a standout portion of the bars below:

My awareness like Keanu in The Matrix

I’m savin’ souls and y’all complainin’ ’bout my lateness

Now it’s illegal for someone to walk in greatness

They want the same sh*t, but they don’t take risks

Now the world will get to see it’s own reflection

And the anointed can pursue their own direction

And if you’re wrong and you’re too proud to hear correction

Walk into the hole you dug yourself, f*ck a projection

Check out the reactions from Twitter regarding Ms. Lauryn Hill’s dope verse on Nas’ “Nobody” track from King’s Disease II below.

Be sure to rock the album on your preferred DSP by clicking this link.

—

Photo: Getty

L. Boogie Back: Fans Impressed With Ms. Lauryn Hill’s Feature On Nas’ ‘King’s Disease II’ LP was originally published on hiphopwired.com