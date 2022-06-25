93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Lala Anthony is known for her killer fashion sense, banging body and effortless beauty but one thing we’ll always love her for is her ability to slay any and every hairstyle she tries! Whether it’s straight, curly, braided or loc’ed or colored black, brown, blonde or red, the actress and television personality rocked each new ‘do to perfection, giving us endless hair envy in the process.

Today, the beauty turns 40 years old and we’re sure she’s somewhere looking gorgeous with a hairstyle that’ll set her entire look off right! So to celebrate this true hair chameleon and her milestone birthday today, let’s take a look back at 5 times Lala gave us hair envy!

5 Times Lala Anthony Gave Us Hair Envy was originally published on hellobeautiful.com