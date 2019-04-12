The proper Star Wars saga is almost over, and it’s here. Today (April 12), Disney went ahead and dropped the trailer for episode 9, The Rise of Skywalker.

We’re watching this off the strength of the title alone.

As for the trailer, just jump below if you want to avoid mild spoilers…

Seriously…

Okay, 1. that damn sure sounds like Emperor Palpatine getting his laugh on at the end.

2. Rey is legit about to bless a tie fighter with a lightsaber fade, on foot.

3. Lando. Calrissian. Billy Dee Williams.

Yeah, we’re in.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is out in December. Peep some of the more excited reactions below.

Lando Back: ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ Teaser Trailer Arrives, Twitter Is With The Force was originally published on hiphopwired.com