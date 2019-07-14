First it was a Black Arial , now it looks like 007 is next!

According to the Daily Mail, a source close to the upcoming Bond 25 film claims that Captain Marvel’s Lashana Lynch will be tapped as the newest 007, the first Black and female actress to do so in the film’s 57-year franchise.

“There is a pivotal scene at the start of the film where M [played by Ralph Fiennes] says, ‘Come in 007,’ and in walks Lashana who is Black, beautiful, and a woman. It’s a popcorn-dropping moment. Bond is still Bond but he’s been replaced as 007 by this stunning woman,” says the source.

Report says James Bond 25 will introduce Lashana Lynch as new 007 https://t.co/M5TgINL5LL pic.twitter.com/SUB6AaCej5 — Wilson Morales (@blackfilm) July 14, 2019

The source added, “Bond, of course, is sexually attracted to the new female 007 and tries his usual seduction tricks, but is baffled when they don’t work on a brilliant, young black woman who basically rolls her eyes at him and has no interest in jumping into his bed. Well, certainly not at the beginning.”

That, and from now own the phrase, “Bond girls” is forbidden and will be replaced with “Bond women.”

Now, there seems to be a little confusion on the Internet, but be clear: Lynch is NOT the new Bond. Most likely, James Bond will always be a man (and will probably always be white.)

But that’s OK, because what this means is that this beautiful dark skinned BLACK WOMAN will most likely be the face of the franchise for the future.

Here’s hoping!

Meanwhile, Black Twitter was on fire when the news hit! Here’s what they had to say:

Black Twitter Is Hyped That Lashana Lynch Will Be The Next 007! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com