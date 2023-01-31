93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Ya’ll better stop playing with Big Latto! The ATL rapper has been flooding the gram with some thirst traps. One thing the fans started to notice was Latto has been wearing the same cheetah-print thong. Well…Latto cleared that up FAST and said it’s giving exaggeration!

Latto had some trolling to do towards the Panty Police by putting her Cheetah print thong on eBay.

Check out some of the funniest reactions to Latto’s run-in with the panty police below!

RELATED: Latto Trends After 130 Songs Leaked, Barbz Stir Up The Mess

RELATED: Mulatto Ends A Controversial Chapter Of Her Career With Official Name Change To “Latto”

RELATED: Queen of da South: Celebrate Latto’s 24th Birthday With Her Most Jaw-Dropping Photos

HOMEPAGE

Latto Auctions Off Cheetah Thong After Panty Police Attempt To Shade Her was originally published on hotspotatl.com