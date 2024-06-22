Listen Live
Latto Makes History At Birthday Bash ATL 2024! [Photos]

Published on June 22, 2024

Errrbody love Latto! In a historic moment for both the ATL music scene and the hip-hop industry at large, Latto took center stage as the first female headliner for Birthday Bash.

 

Big Latto performed hits like “Put it on da Floor” and “Sunday Service,” she has earned respect around the hip hop game for her confident lyricism, amazing beats, and unapologetic style. Her journey to headlining Birthday Bash ATL 2024 was far from easy. From performing at the Birthday Bash Block party as a kid, to opening up Birthday Bash, to coming out as 21 Savage’s surprise guest, to now headlining the WHOLE SHOW! Check out the full recap below.

 

1. Latto and Friends Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Latto and Friends Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Source:R1

2. Latto and Friends Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Latto and Friends Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Source:R1

3. Latto and Friends Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Latto and Friends Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Source:R1

4. Latto and Friends Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Latto and Friends Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Source:R1

5. Latto and Friends Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Latto and Friends Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Source:R1

6. Latto and Friends Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Latto and Friends Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Source:R1

7. Latto and Friends Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Latto and Friends Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Source:R1

8. Latto and Friends Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Latto and Friends Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Source:R1

9. Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Source:R1

10. Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Source:R1

11. Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Source:R1

12. Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Source:R1

13. Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Source:R1

14. Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Source:R1

15. Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Source:R1

16. Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Source:R1

17. Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Source:R1

18. Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Source:R1

19. Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Source:R1

20. Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Source:R1

21. Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Source:R1

22. Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Source:R1

23. Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Source:R1

24. Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Source:R1

25. Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Source:R1

26. Latto Brings Out Usher, 21 Savage, Summer Walker, and MORE to Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Latto Brings Out Usher, 21 Savage, Summer Walker, and MORE to Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Source:R1

27. Latto Brings Out Usher, 21 Savage, Summer Walker, and MORE to Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Latto Brings Out Usher, 21 Savage, Summer Walker, and MORE to Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Source:R1

28. Latto Brings Out Usher, 21 Savage, Summer Walker, and MORE to Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Latto Brings Out Usher, 21 Savage, Summer Walker, and MORE to Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Source:R1

29. Latto Brings Out Usher, 21 Savage, Summer Walker, and MORE to Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Latto Brings Out Usher, 21 Savage, Summer Walker, and MORE to Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Source:R1

30. Latto Brings Out Usher, 21 Savage, Summer Walker, and MORE to Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Latto Brings Out Usher, 21 Savage, Summer Walker, and MORE to Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Source:R1

31. Latto Brings Out Usher, 21 Savage, Summer Walker, and MORE to Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Latto Brings Out Usher, 21 Savage, Summer Walker, and MORE to Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Source:R1

32. Latto Brings Out Usher, 21 Savage, Summer Walker, and MORE to Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Latto Brings Out Usher, 21 Savage, Summer Walker, and MORE to Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Source:R1

33. Latto Brings Out Usher, 21 Savage, Summer Walker, and MORE to Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Latto Brings Out Usher, 21 Savage, Summer Walker, and MORE to Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Source:R1

34. Latto Brings Out Usher, 21 Savage, Summer Walker, and MORE to Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Latto Brings Out Usher, 21 Savage, Summer Walker, and MORE to Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Source:R1

35. Latto Brings Out Usher, 21 Savage, Summer Walker, and MORE to Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Latto Brings Out Usher, 21 Savage, Summer Walker, and MORE to Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Source:R1

36. Latto Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Latto Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Source:R1

37. Latto Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Latto Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Source:R1

38. Latto Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Latto Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Source:R1

39. Usher Performs With Latto At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Usher Performs With Latto At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Source:R1

40. Latto and Friends Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

41. Flo Milli Performs with Latto At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

42. Anycia Performs With Latto At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

43. Maria The Scientist Performs With Latto At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

44. Latto Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

45. Latto Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

46. Latto Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

47. Latto Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

48. Latto Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

49. Latto Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

50. Latto Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

51. Latto Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

52. Latto Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

53. Latto Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

54. Latto Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

55. Latto Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

56. Latto Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

57. Latto Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

58. Latto Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

59. Latto Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

60. Latto Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

61. Latto Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

62. Latto Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

63. Latto Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

