Fashion Files: Laura Harrier Is Literally ‘Hollywood’s’ It-Girl!

If you have yet to catch Netflix’s new limited series Hollywood, you need to, because you are seriously missing out.

Set in Los Angeles in the 1940s after the end of WWII, this new Ryan Murphy project, with Janet Mock writing and directing a few eps, is centered on one important notion: what is Hollywood took risks with diversity back then?

This revisionist history of the industry explores that courage and focuses on Camille Washington, a Black actress played Laura Harrier, who becomes the first Black woman to be the star (and love interest) in a studio-backed feature film. Harrier, who is giving us all the Dorothy Dandridge and Lena Horne vibes, is fantastic as Camille, trying to pushback against the stereotypical maid roles and show that she has the chops to be the leading lady.

It’s a fun and moving series about the importance of representation. Oh, and did we mention that Queen Latifah has a guest spot in this playing the first Black Oscar winner Hattie McDaniel?

Take a look at the trailer:

Now if Harrier looks familiar, it’s probably because of her roles in Marvel movie Spider-Man: Homecoming—as well as the Oscar-nominated Spike Lee film, BlacKkKlansman. And if you’re a soap fan, she played Destiny Evans on One Life To Live.

Here she is with her boo, Golden State Warrior player Klay Thompson, slaying:

Speaking of slaying, as Camille in Hollywood, sis got to rock some serious retro fashion, telling Oprah Magazine that she was channeling iconic Carmen Jones actress Dorothy for this role.

“I drew a lot from Dorothy Dandridge, mainly because she the first Black woman who was able to be a leading lady and considered a movie star,” the 30-year-old Illinois native said.

She continued: “Yet at the same time she was this huge star, she faced a lot of adversity and had a really difficult life. She faced so much racism, even at the height of her career.”

“I wanted to pay homage to her and to all of the people who didn’t get an opportunity at the time because it wasn’t available to them.”

In addition, Harrier is also a red carpet darling. Take a look at her some of her best lewks:

Fashion Files: Laura Harrier Is Literally ‘Hollywood’s’ It-Girl! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com