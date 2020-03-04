CLOSE
HomePhotos

Couples We Love: Lauren Speed & Cameron Hamilton Hit The Promo Trail In Power Suits

Posted 17 hours ago

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - March 03, 2020

Source: Raymond Hall / Getty

Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton won each other’s hearts on Netflix’s dating experience Love Is Blind while simultaneously winning ours when they said “I do.”

Lauren and Cameron proved love is blind (for some) an their love is as strong as their fashion sense. Love is Blind was filmed in 2018, so their love has been standing the test of reality TV time.

The beloved couple are hitting the promo trail as Netflix gears up to air the Love Is Blind reunion special (March 5). And since the embargo is up, Lauren and Cameron have been sharing their adorable couple photos on social media and we can’t get enough. Check them out in these matching power suits by Krost New York.

In an interview with our sister site MadameNoire, Lauren opened up about her transitioning from the show to real life with Cameron.

“Cameron was very patient with me throughout that time,” she revealed. “Even just coming off something like filming a show like this, which is so emotionally deep, and like you said, we didn’t have therapists throughout that, so it’s something I really had to work through myself. I had to adjust to a lot of things. As I said on the show also, I’ve never seen a successful marriage. My parents are divorced. So I kind of had to learn how to be a wife. I had to still learn how to double my personal time and be strong on my own and also grow into this partnership and share a space. That’s a lot to go through and transition into, but that’s also a good reason then that we had this buffer time in between the show coming out. We needed that time to grow into each other and reflect on everything and get comfortable with our experience and our relationship before the hot light hit us. So that’s why I can talk about that type of stuff in this interview now because I had that time to go through that transition. I’m grateful for it.”

Keep scrolling for more pics of the Love Is Blind stars.

Couples We Love: Lauren Speed & Cameron Hamilton Hit The Promo Trail In Power Suits  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

View this post on Instagram

Right before this experience, I was just at the point where I had given up on the fairytale. Feeling like we sell little girls these dreams of a Prince Charming that doesn’t really exist. Clearly God had the last laugh. I was open minded entering this experience honestly never expecting to fall in love and become the happiest I’ve ever been all while being recorded for the world to see. When I said Cameron looked like a Prince I meant it... he to me embodied everything I had dreamed of in my fairytale... Kind, smart, loving, selfless, brave could make me laugh and cry all in one conversation... but most importantly made me feel valued and loved. Of course like anything in life we are humans and not without struggle. But as you mature you learn that the struggles are what strengthen you and help you realize what needs more care. Im excited to continue this next chapter with you Mr. Hamilton. Us against the world. Bonnie and Clyde (minus the shoot up) 😉 #LoveIsBlind currently streaming on @Netflix 📺❤️ 📸 @lajoyphotographyllc

A post shared by Lauren Speed (@need4lspeed) on

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

View this post on Instagram

The happiest day of my life.

A post shared by Cameron Hamilton (@cameronreidhamilton) on

×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close