Nipsey Hussle made his final appearance in the music video for DJ Khaled’s Higher off his newly released album Father Of Asahd. Following the release of the Eif Rivera directed visuals, Lauren London took to social media to tribute her fallen king like she had several times before.

Lauren’s tributes a short, sweet and heart wrenching as a queen is without her king, a family without a provider and children without their father. Most recently, she posted a clip and still image from the Higher video, with the caption, “I Love You. Higher

@djkhaled @johnlegend NIP HUSSLE THE GREAT!!!!”

Lauren first broke her silence a few days after Hussle’s tragic death. “I am completely lost. I’ve lost my best friend. My sanctuary. My protector. My soul…. I’m lost without you. We are lost without you babe. I have no words,” she wrote.

Since his untimely passing, celebrities like The Game, YG keep Nipsey’s name uplifted. Keep scrolling for all of Lauren’s tributes to the late Dedication rapper since his death.

Lauren London Tributes Her King Nipsey Hussle After The Release Of His Final Music Video ‘Higher’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com