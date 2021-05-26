93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

More than two decades since the release of her monumental solo debut, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, L-Boogie remains one of the most acclaimed artists of all time. Though she still tours, Ms. Hill has become less visible in the public eye over the years, but her work – both as a solo act and part of 90s rap trio The Fugees – continues to entertain and inspire.

Ms. Hill celebrates her 46th birthday this Wednesday (May 26). Today, we highlight some of her most iconic and memorable photos from a career that masterfully fused Hip-Hop, R&B, Reggae and Soul to create a sound that stands the test of time.

Check out the pics that took our breath away in the gallery below.

Happy Birthday Lauryn Hill: 16 Times Cameras Captured Her Beauty Perfectly was originally published on wzakcleveland.com