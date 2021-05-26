93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

In the late 90’s Lauryn Hill’s unwavering talent captured the heart of anyone with functioning ears. Between her poetic lyrics and extremely unique voice, her one and only album “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” remains one of the top albums of our time. Released in 1998, Hill’s debut solo album was included in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Rolling Stone magazine’s 500 Greatest Albums of All Time list, Harvard University’s Loeb Music Library, the Smithsonian National Museum of African American history, and the Library of Congress’ National Recording Registry.

This year, “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” was certified Diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America. She became the first female rapper to accomplish this after selling an estimated 10 million copies in the US. Her album has sold over 20 million copies worldwide, making it one of the best-selling albums of all-time, the best-selling album by a female rapper, and the best-selling neo-soul album of all time.

This one album has changed the music game with it’s raw, emotionally saturated lyrics. Lauryn Hill poured out her soul in each song, which resulted in endless quotes that inspired folks to genuinely love themselves. In honor of the musical legend’s 46th birthday, we’re sharing 5 times Lauryn Hill taught us how to nurture our soul through her lyrics.

5 Times Lauryn Hill’s Music Nurtured Our Soul Through Her Lyrics was originally published on hellobeautiful.com