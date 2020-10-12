LeBron James Wins Number 4 and Thanks His Mom Gloria [VIDEO & PHOTOS]

Just That Kid From Akron has done it again LeBron James has won his 4th NBA Championship with the Los Angeles Lakers, giving the organization a happy ending beginning to what started out as a nightmare for Laker Nation and bringing home the first championship in a decade.

But the thing that makes LeBron James special is the reason for his season…his family.

Congratulations King James

