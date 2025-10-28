Teyana Taylor, Danai Gurira And 10 Legendary Runway Walks That Broke Every Fashion Rule

Teyana Taylor and Danai Gurira didn’t just walk, but they commanded the runway at Vogue World: Hollywood 2025 this year. The two actresses stormed the runway with an unforgettable walk, inspiring this list of fashion moments that went against the grain. Check out the runway walks that broke every fashion rule inside.

Taylor and Gurira gave the fashion world a run for its money. They represent what happens when power, artistry, and Black excellence collide. In a moment that instantly went viral, Vogue shared that the two icons stormed the Paramount Pictures lot in Afrofuturist armor designed by Oscar-winning costume designer Ruth E. Carter, known for her legendary work on Black Panther.

The looks became statements. Draped in the red and silver battle-ready attire of the Dora Milaje, the pair embodied the essence of strength and sisterhood. Gurira, who played Okoye in Black Panther, and Taylor, who’s set to star in Ryan Murphy’s All’s Fair, brought the cinematic energy of Wakanda to the runway. Fashion is storytelling, and the ladies reminded fashion fans that rules are meant to be rewritten.

Moments like these redefine what the runway can be. Historically, fashion has been about perfection and precision. But when artists like Taylor and Gurira step onto the catwalk, it becomes something more. It’s a cultural performance, rebellion, and celebration. Their Vogue World appearance joins a long list of runway moments that shattered expectations and turned catwalks into stages for expression.

Here are some of the most iconic runway walks that broke every fashion rule:

1. Wakanda Vogue World Takeover Source:Instagram Vogue World: Hollywood 2025 gave fans one of the most captivating runway moments ever. One of its most striking moments found the spirit of Wakanda taking over the runway. The segment honored Black Panther’s cultural legacy through a powerful fusion of fashion, film, and Afrofuturism. 2. Leon Dame at Maison Margiela (Spring/Summer 2020) Source:Instagram The model’s exaggerated, stomping strut was pure theater, transforming a traditional runway into a performance art piece. 3. Naomi Campbell at Vivienne Westwood (1993) Source:Instagram When Campbell famously fell in her towering heels, she got up with a smile and turned a slip into a symbol of poise and resilience. 4. Rick Owens (2015) Source:Instagram Models carried other models strapped to their bodies like human sculptures, redefining what a “runway walk” could mean. 5. Balenciaga (Autumn/Winter 2020/2021) Source:Instagram With models walking through a flooded runway, Demna brought apocalyptic drama and environmental commentary to luxury fashion. 6. Chanel (Spring/Summer 2020) Source:Instagram French comedian Marie S’Infiltre crashed the runway mid-show, proving that even the most structured fashion house isn’t immune to disruption. 7. Shalom Harlow at Alexander McQueen (Spring/Summer 1999) Source:Instagram One of the most iconic fashion performances in history — supermodel Shalom Harlow stood on a rotating platform while two robotic arms sprayed paint onto her white dress. The moment blurred the line between art and fashion, cementing McQueen’s reputation as a rule-breaker and visionary. 8. Bella Hadid at Coperni (Spring/Summer 2023) Source:Instagram In a jaw-dropping nod to McQueen’s legacy, Coperni recreated the magic decades later by having Bella Hadid spray-painted live into a custom white dress. The technology-driven moment went viral, instantly becoming one of fashion’s most talked-about modern catwalks. 9. Rihanna at Savage X Fenty (2019) Source:Instagram Rihanna completely redefined the traditional runway with her Savage X Fenty show — a bold, body-positive, and inclusive experience that featured dancers, models, and performers of every shape, size, and shade. It wasn’t just a show. Instead, it was a movement that made Victoria’s Secret’s dated catwalk formula look obsolete overnight. 10. Alek Wek at Thierry Mugler (Fall/Winter 1997) Source:Instagram Alek Wek’s unforgettable strut down Mugler’s futuristic runway shattered industry norms about Eurocentric beauty. Draped in metallic wings and bold silhouettes, her presence commanded attention and helped redefine global beauty standards in high fashion. Wek’s walk was revolutionary, marking a turning point for deeper representation on luxury runways.