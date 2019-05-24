Girl Crush: Lena Waithe’s Snackiest Moments On The Red Carpet

If you’re not familiar with Lena Waithe, you might have been wondering who Halle Berry was kissing in that viral clip tongue down on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live.’ Waithe, creator of The Chi and boundary pusher, is a creative force to be reckon with. She continues to push the culture forward with her content, fashion and overall charming persona.

Waithe worked on BET’s reboot of BET’s Boomerang with Halle Berry and it all came full circle on Jimmy Kimmel Live when she pushed the “Berry button” and received a kiss from Miss Berry herself. Waithe has a girlfriend but got a once-in-a-lifetime pass to indulge in the moment with Halle.

Watch it go down, below:

We’re crushing hard on Lena, check out some of her flyest photos…

