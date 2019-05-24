If you’re not familiar with Lena Waithe, you might have been wondering who Halle Berry was kissing in that viral clip tongue down on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live.’ Waithe, creator of The Chi and boundary pusher, is a creative force to be reckon with. She continues to push the culture forward with her content, fashion and overall charming persona.
Waithe worked on BET’s reboot of BET’s Boomerang with Halle Berry and it all came full circle on Jimmy Kimmel Live when she pushed the “Berry button” and received a kiss from Miss Berry herself. Waithe has a girlfriend but got a once-in-a-lifetime pass to indulge in the moment with Halle.
Watch it go down, below:
We’re crushing hard on Lena, check out some of her flyest photos…
Girl Crush: Lena Waithe’s Snackiest Moments On The Red Carpet was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. NBC’s “76th Annual Golden Globe Awards” – Red Carpet ArrivalsSource:Getty
BEVERLY HILLS, CA – JANUARY 06: 76th ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS — Pictured: Lena Waithe arrives to the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019. — (Photo by Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,arrival,theatrical performance,television show,california,outdoors,event,award,the beverly hilton hotel,suit,tuxedo,awards ceremony,red carpet event,golden globe awards,prada,lapel,2010-2019,knitted,lena waithe,beverly hills – california,shawl collar,2019,76th golden globe awards,prada suit
2. 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty
BEVERLY HILLS, CA – JANUARY 06: Lena Waithe attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,looking at camera,film industry,television show,california,females,fashion,award,the beverly hilton hotel,annual event,three quarter length,suit,tuxedo,awards ceremony,golden globe awards,prada,lapel,black suit,knitted,black color,lena waithe,beverly hills – california,shawl collar,76th golden globe awards,prada suit
3. Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen – Season 16Source:Getty
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN — Pictured: Lena Waithe — (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images) indoors,color image,photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,new york city,waist up,television show,smiling,choosing,talkshow,2010-2019,season 16,andy cohen – television personality,lena waithe,2019
4. MIDNIGHT MACRO Party Hosted by MACRO’s Charles D. KinSource:Getty
PARK CITY, UT – JANUARY 26: Lena Waithe attends MIDNIGHT MACRO party hosted by MACRO’s Charles D. Kin on January 26, 2019 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Sonia Recchia/Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,party – social event,usa,looking at camera,females,three quarter length,incidental people,park city – utah,lena waithe
5. 30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards Los Angeles – InsideSource:Getty
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 28: Lena Waithe speaks onstage during the 30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards Los Angeles at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on March 28, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for GLAAD) vertical,photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,usa,california,city of los angeles,talking,females,award,the beverly hilton hotel,annual event,three quarter length,annual glaad media awards,lena waithe,beverly hills – california
6. 50th NAACP Image Awards Non-Televised Dinner – ArrivalsSource:Getty
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 29: Lena Waithe attends the 50th NAACP Image Awards Dinner at The Beverly Hilton on March 29, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,music,film industry,california,image,females,sunglasses,fashion,hollywood – california,award,the beverly hilton hotel,three quarter length,awards ceremony,dinner,naacp,naacp image awards,lena waithe,beverly hills – california
7. 50th NAACP Image Awards – Red CarpetSource:Getty
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 30: Lena Waithe attends the 50th NAACP Image Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 30, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Liliane Lathan/Getty Images for NAACP) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,looking at camera,film industry,california,females,sunglasses,fashion,hollywood – california,three quarter length,red carpet event,naacp,naacp image awards,the dolby theatre,lena waithe
8. Film Independent Presents Showtime Screening Series – “The Chi”Source:Getty
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 01: Lena Waithe at Film Independent Presents Showtime Screening Series – “The Chi” at ArcLight Hollywood on April 01, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Araya Diaz/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,full length,one person,arts culture and entertainment,usa,hat,topix,looking at camera,movie,film industry,screening,blue,gray,california,females,hollywood – california,beige,independence,shoe,pants,showtime,wide brim,black shoe,sweatshirt,blue pants,beige hat,mock turtleneck,black color,lena waithe,the chi – television show,side-stripe pants
9. US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-CINEMACON-UNIVERSALSource:Getty
Screenwriter Lena Waithe speaks on stage during the CinemaCon Universal Pictures special presentation at the Colosseum Caesars Palace on April 3, 2019, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo credit should read VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,usa,film industry,talking,nevada,las vegas,cinemacon,colosseum at caesars palace,scriptwriter,lena waithe
10. For Your Consideration For Showtime’s “The Chi”Source:Getty
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 10: Lena Waithe attend Showtime’s “The Chi” For Your Consideration event at Silver Screen Theater at the Pacific Design Center on April 10, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,theatrical performance,television show,california,contemplation,females,west hollywood,event,three quarter length,pacific design center,silver screen theater,showtime,lena waithe,the chi – television show
11. For Your Consideration For Showtime’s “The Chi”Source:Getty
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 10: Creator/Executive producer Lena Waithe attends Showtime’s “The Chi” For Your Consideration at Silver Screen Theater at the Pacific Design Center on April 10, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,headshot,theatrical performance,television show,california,contemplation,females,west hollywood,creativity,pacific design center,silver screen theater,showtime,executive producer,lena waithe,the chi – television show
12. Tribeca Film Festival After-Party For “The Weekend” Hosted By Ciroc At Up & DownSource:Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 03: Lena Waithe attends the Tribeca Film Festival After-Party for “The Weekend” Hosted By Ciroc at Up & Down on May 03, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images for 2018 Tribeca Film Festival) vertical,photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,hat,new york city,looking at camera,movie,film industry,gray,females,after party,three quarter length,multi colored,hooded shirt,jacket,film festival,knit hat,tribeca,tribeca film festival,multi colored jacket,gray hat,pale pink,lena waithe
13. The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On FashionSource:Getty
NEW YORK, NY – MAY 06: Lena Waithe attends the 2019 Met Gala celebrating “Camp: Notes on Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,celebration,topix,new york city,looking at camera,portrait,satin,headshot,blue,females,striped,fashion,gala,annual event,incidental people,jacket,blazer – jacket,art museum,met costume institute benefit gala,red lipstick,double breasted,blue blazer,striped blazer,the costume institute,satin blazer,lena waithe,coat – garment,metropolitan museum of art – new york city,gold chain necklace,camp – notes on fashion