Like An Appropriator! Madonna And The VMAs Destroyed On Twitter For Bizarre Aretha Franklin Tribute

Posted 19 hours ago

Aretha Franklin didn’t even pass away a week ago and people are already screwing up her tributes.

For some insane reason, MTV thought it made perfect sense for Madonna to deliver a tribute to the late, great Queen of Soul at its Video Music Awards Monday night. However, it really wasn’t a tribute. It was Madge in some strange ethnic garb saying she, a “skinny-ass white girl,” sang an Aretha song at an audition and became a star. The speech was narcissistic, uncomfortable and appeared to be pre-written. Who at MTV approved this?

Watch below:

Consequently, Madonna and the VMAs have been destroyed on Twitter. While the tribute was disrespectful, thankfully these hilarious tweets dragging Madonna ease the pain a bit.

Like An Appropriator! Madonna And The VMAs Destroyed On Twitter For Bizarre Aretha Franklin Tribute was originally published on newsone.com

