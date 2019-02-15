Lil’ Mo’s Husband Had The Dusty Braid Audacity To Facetime His Mistress On ‘Marriage Boot Camp’ Then Lie About It

If you’re a fan of this season of Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition, the last two episodes have been particularly perplexing. At the end of last week’s episode, Karl Dargan, Lil Mo’s husband, was caught facetiming a woman (who he later claimed to be his sister) asking her to tell him she loves him. The brazen act was caught by cameras, of course. (Afterall there are more than 20 cameras rolling at all times on the reality show). But when confronted about his behavior, last night, Karl tried to lie and gas light the situation.

Lil’ Mo, however, quickly called him a liar and brought up that it was probably the girl he had been texting. Earlier on the show, Mo revealed she had an inkling Karl was having an affair. Mo had taken to Twitter after the episode aired and denounced Karl, but it seems like the couple are still together after his odd Valentine’s Day message:

A few things:

Is this photo how he finds Lil’ Mo most attractive, when she doesn’t even look like herself? He was bold enough to cheat out in the open with multiple cameras, leading us to believe he wanted to be caught or is dumber than we all expected. He couldn’t wait a few more days to talk to his side chick/ He has a history of cheating and at this point, Lil’ Mo should consider calling it quits.

