Wrangler Releases Collection Inspired By Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” [Photos]

It looks like Lil Nas X’s 15 minutes of fame will be extended even further. His song has inspired a drop that will have country hipsters living their best life.

As spotted on High Snobiety the upstart has signed on with Wrangler for an “Old Town Road” capsule. The partnership was a no brainer as the Atlanta native shouted the out the apparel company on the hit song. Aptly called the “Booty Collection”, all the pant pieces feature co-branding across the back pockets.

Originally the deal was only for a set of limited-edition t-shirts but the capsule also includes jean shorts, and denim shirts. The Wrangler x Lil Nas X “Old Town Road” collection is available now. You can shop it here.

More photos of the drop below.

Photo: Wrangler

