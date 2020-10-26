Lil Trump: Struggle Rapper Lil Pump Comes Out As A Donald Trump Stan

While it appears that 50 Cent was simply trolling by saying he’s all for President Donald Trump‘s reelection, another rapper might actually be serious about an endorsement. Lil Pump recently took to Twitter to come out as a supporter of the former business mogul and Twitter is letting the struggle rapper have it.

Making about as much sense as his raps, the 20-year-old Miami, Fla. artist posted a video that had a rather straight to the point message not unlike Fif’s statements from last week.

“All I gotta say is Trump 2020, b*tch! F*ck I look like paying an extra 33 for Biden, b*tch ass n*gga! F*ck Sleep Joe, Trump 2020, b*tch,” the rapper born Gazzy Garcia said with a measurable sense of exuberance.

Immediately, folks on social media, especially Twitter, began to check the “Gucci Gang” star about siding with a man who probably wouldn’t take a leak on him if he was on fire. Of course, fellow Trump supporters are seeing the move as something positive and are struggling on how to amplify Pump’s message to the base without alienating them.

We’re willing to bet that the Trump campaign, thirsty for any and all cosigns, is loving Lil Pump’s profane endorsement. We’d also bet a stack Pump couldn’t name one positive policy that benefits him or his people from the Trump administration. One person on Twitter even put up a Jackson as a bet on Lil Pump not even being a registered voter.

Check out the reactions to Lil Trump, excuse us, Lil Pump endorsing President Donald Trump from Twitter.

😂😂😂😂😂😂 Even cough syrup sipping sound cloud rappers like @lilpump are waking up to the reality that @JoeBiden is about to rape their wallets pic.twitter.com/3FRyoMKEr6 — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) October 26, 2020

