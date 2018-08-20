Lil Wayne Showed Up To 2 Chainz Wedding With LeBron’s Hairline, The Internet Attacked

This past Saturday (August 18), 2 Chainz jumped the broom with his longtime love, Kesha Ward and while it was a star-studded event featuring guests like Kanye West, Kim Kardashian and Monica, Lil Wayne’s appearance became the topic of discussion on social media.

The man who once rapped “long hair don’t care” showed up to the Chainz’s wedding looking like he was a few dread locks away from becoming Coolio’s lookalike. For the first time in a long time fans were finally able to see Tunechi without a fitted on his dome and were not ready for what they saw. Weezy F. Baldin.’

Lil Wayne got 4 dreads left jklzzzzzkzlllzz 😂 pic.twitter.com/BdZbc4ek8q — Young Black Jesus (@zekNcashe) August 19, 2018

Upon laying eyes on this unforeseen development the internet was quick to pounce on Wayne’s struggle wig with all kinds of jokes while others refused to partake in the slander.

Check out the internet’s reactions below and let us know if you think Weezy should holla at Safaree for some hairline advice.

