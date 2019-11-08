Lip Service Live Tour! [Exclusive Photos + Video]

The Ladies of Lip Service, including our very own Lore’l, are on tour sharing laughter, drinks and a lot of fun with lovers across the country. They are bringing all of their relationship advice, tips and tricks that you love from their podcast to a live audience with some of your favorite celebrities! Here are a few highlights from their show at The Fillmore in downtown Silver Spring, Maryland. Don’t miss them at their next spot!

Get your tickets now –> https://www.ticketmaster.com/