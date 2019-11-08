Lip Service Live Tour! [Exclusive Photos + Video]

The Ladies of Lip Service, including our very own Lore’l, are on tour sharing laughter, drinks and a lot of fun with lovers across the country. They are bringing all of their relationship advice, tips and tricks that you love from their podcast to a live audience with some of your favorite celebrities! Here are a few highlights from their show at The Fillmore in downtown Silver Spring, Maryland. Don’t miss them at their next spot!
Get your tickets now –> https://www.ticketmaster.com/
1. Lip Service Live TourSource:Free Alexander
Lip Service Live At The Fillmore in Downton Silver Spring, Maryland.
2. Lip Service Live TourSource:Free Alexander
Lip Service Live At The Fillmore in Downton Silver Spring, Maryland.
3. Lip Service Live TourSource:Free Alexander
Lip Service Live At The Fillmore in Downton Silver Spring, Maryland.
4. Lip Service Live TourSource:Free Alexander
Lip Service Live At The Fillmore in Downton Silver Spring, Maryland.
5. Lip Service Live TourSource:Free Alexander
Lip Service Live At The Fillmore in Downton Silver Spring, Maryland.
6. Lip Service Live TourSource:Free Alexander
Lip Service Live At The Fillmore in Downton Silver Spring, Maryland.
7. Lip Service Live TourSource:Free Alexander
Lip Service Live At The Fillmore in Downton Silver Spring, Maryland.
8. Lip Service Live TourSource:Free Alexander
Lip Service Live At The Fillmore in Downton Silver Spring, Maryland.
9. Lip Service Live TourSource:Free Alexander
Lip Service Live At The Fillmore in Downton Silver Spring, Maryland.
10. Lip Service Live TourSource:Free Alexander
Lip Service Live At The Fillmore in Downton Silver Spring, Maryland.
11. Lip Service Live TourSource:Free Alexander
DJ QuickSilva backstage at The Lip Service Live Show service,fun,love,maryland,show,sex,live,celebrity,happy,photo,relationship,quick,talk,podcast,fillmore,silva,lip,yee
12. Lip Service Live TourSource:Free Alexander
Lip Service Live At The Fillmore in Downton Silver Spring, Maryland.
13. Lip Service Live TourSource:Free Alexander
Lip Service Live At The Fillmore in Downton Silver Spring, Maryland.
14. Lip Service Live TourSource:Free Alexander
Lip Service Live At The Fillmore in Downton Silver Spring, Maryland.
15. Lip Service Live TourSource:Free Alexander
Lip Service Live At The Fillmore in Downton Silver Spring, Maryland.
16. Lip Service Live TourSource:Free Alexander
Lip Service Live At The Fillmore in Downton Silver Spring, Maryland.
17. Lip Service Live TourSource:Free Alexander
Lip Service Live At The Fillmore in Downton Silver Spring, Maryland.
18. Lip Service Live TourSource:Free Alexander
Lip Service Live At The Fillmore in Downton Silver Spring, Maryland.
19. Lip Service Live TourSource:Free Alexander
Lip Service Live At The Fillmore in Downton Silver Spring, Maryland.
20. Lip Service Live TourSource:Free Alexander
Lip Service Live At The Fillmore in Downton Silver Spring, Maryland.
21. Lip Service Live TourSource:Free Alexander
Lip Service Live At The Fillmore in Downton Silver Spring, Maryland.
22. Lip Service Live TourSource:Free Alexander
Lip Service Live At The Fillmore in Downton Silver Spring, Maryland.
23. Lip Service Live TourSource:Free Alexander
Lip Service Live At The Fillmore in Downton Silver Spring, Maryland.
24. Lip Service Live TourSource:Free Alexander
Lip Service Live At The Fillmore in Downton Silver Spring, Maryland.
25. Lip Service Live TourSource:Free Alexander
Lip Service Live At The Fillmore in Downton Silver Spring, Maryland.
26. Lip Service Live TourSource:Free Alexander
Lip Service Live At The Fillmore in Downton Silver Spring, Maryland.
27. Lip Service Live TourSource:Free Alexander
Lip Service Live At The Fillmore in Downton Silver Spring, Maryland.
28. Lip Service Live TourSource:Free Alexander
Lip Service Live At The Fillmore in Downton Silver Spring, Maryland.
29. Lip Service Live TourSource:Free Alexander
Lip Service Live At The Fillmore in Downton Silver Spring, Maryland.
30. Lip Service Live TourSource:Free Alexander
Lip Service Live At The Fillmore in Downton Silver Spring, Maryland.
31. Lip Service Live TourSource:Free Alexander
Lip Service Live At The Fillmore in Downton Silver Spring, Maryland.
32. Lip Service Live TourSource:Free Alexander
Lip Service Live At The Fillmore in Downton Silver Spring, Maryland.
33. Lip Service Live TourSource:Free Alexander
Lip Service Live At The Fillmore in Downton Silver Spring, Maryland.
34. Lip Service Live TourSource:Free Alexander
Lip Service Live At The Fillmore in Downton Silver Spring, Maryland.
35. Lip Service Live TourSource:Free Alexander
Lip Service Live At The Fillmore in Downton Silver Spring, Maryland.
36. Lip Service Live TourSource:Free Alexander
Lip Service Live At The Fillmore in Downton Silver Spring, Maryland.
37. Lip Service Live TourSource:Free Alexander
Lip Service Live At The Fillmore in Downton Silver Spring, Maryland.
38. Lip Service Live TourSource:Free Alexander
Lip Service Live At The Fillmore in Downton Silver Spring, Maryland.
39. Lip Service Live TourSource:Free Alexander
Lip Service Live At The Fillmore in Downton Silver Spring, Maryland.
40. Lip Service Live TourSource:Free Alexander
Lip Service Live At The Fillmore in Downton Silver Spring, Maryland.
41. Lip Service Live TourSource:Free Alexander
Lip Service Live At The Fillmore in Downton Silver Spring, Maryland.
42. Lip Service Live TourSource:Free Alexander
Lip Service Live At The Fillmore in Downton Silver Spring, Maryland.