Lira Galore & Kaylar Will Are Both Pregnant By Alleged Petty Indian Giver Pierre “Pee” Thomas

This tea is piping hot, and it’s delicious too. Quality Control Music CEO Pierre “Pee” Thomas is expecting a child with social media star Kaylar Will but in a petty rage confirmed his now ex-fiancée Lira Galore is pregnant as well.

Pee told Offset to hold his beer because the rapper has nothing on this mess.

In a series of posts and deletes, Pee seemingly confirmed he is indeed the father of Will’s child. But things got extra spicey after Galore retweeted a quote from a fake Gunna account on Twitter. In retaliation, Thomas exposed that Lira is also pregnant with his child.

Not feeling her fiancé’s social media antics, she took to her Instagram page to address Pee via her IG Stories. She exposed him for being a petty Indian giver on top of a cheat giving his many side-pieces the gifts he takes back from her to them.

It would seem not being able to stay faithful is a common trait in the Quality Control Music stable. As you can imagine Twitter is having a field day with the mess.

