Little Bacon Bear at the 2022 BET AWARDS

Your favorite terror and our very own Little Bacon Bear was live at the 2022 BET Awards! For the first time, her show right here on 93.9 WKYS was broadcasted straight from Los Angeles to The DMV (and worldwide on kysdc.com) 7pm-12am! Little Bacon Bear writes on IG “I’ve been a busy bear this weekend 🤣 First time taking my night show on @939wkys all the way to the 2022 #BETAwards and it was really something special ✨As I catch my breath – check my story to watch the exclusive interviews with some familiar faves!”

Take a look at her exclusive interviews with our fav Ari Lennox and Ella Mai plus photos below…

