Look Like A (First) Lady: 9 Floral Maxi Dresses That Are White House Worthy

Posted March 11, 2016

The White House hosted a State Dinner for Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. However, it was Michelle Obama looking statuesque in a custom-made Jason Wu floral gown that stole the show. Check out her dress and scroll through similar looks so YOU can get the look!

1. First Lady Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama wore a custom-made Jason Wu floral maxi dress to the White House State Dinner for Canadian Prime Minister Jason Trudeau. Want to look First Lady worthy? Check out these beautiful gowns that scream Spring style!

2. City Chic ‘Tulip Time’ Floral Print Maxi Dress (Plus Size)

City Chic ‘Tulip Time’ Floral Print Maxi Dress (Plus Size)

This plus-size dress oozes sexy! The fitted waist ensures a defined shape and the hidden zipper in the back makes the dress seamless.

http://bit.ly/1Ulf7ka

3. ASOS WeddingBardot Fishtail Maxi In Floral Print

ASOS WeddingBardot Fishtail Maxi In Floral Print

Shhh..this is actually a super stylish bridesmaid dress from ASOS! Be the guest of honor in this fishtail maxi dress.

http://bit.ly/1Rcbs2J

4. Alice + Olivia

Alice + Olivia

This Alice + Olivia off the shoulder dress is accented with a band of gossamer lace rounding the skirt. The whimsical floral print is sure to turn heads.

http://bit.ly/1SFPdaQ

5. Etro

Etro

This Hawaiian print dress illustrates a tropical oasis. The asymmetrical bodice ensures chic and sleek!

http://bit.ly/1U6Lxji

6. Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters

This botanical tea dress has just a spot of sultry seductiveness. It’s a steal at only $109.

http://bit.ly/1MbQIXA

7. Needle & Thread

Needle & Thread

Arrive to the affair look effervescent in embellishments!

http://bit.ly/225XFpU

8. ASOS

ASOS

Take a plunge with this lilac kimono dress with floral applique

http://bit.ly/225XTxd

9. Eliza J

Eliza J

Chic in chiffon!

http://bit.ly/1P3Yrqs

10. Hope and Ivy

Hope and Ivy

The plunging neckline and frilled sleeves gives a romantic and feminine vibe against this vintage print.

http://bit.ly/1pBxtlA

