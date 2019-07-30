CLOSE
Love And R&B Returns With New Host Al B. Sure!

Posted July 30, 2019

Al B. Sure!

95.5 The Lou will be getting a brand new sound. Starting Monday, August 5th Al B. Sure will be hosting the new Love and R&B show every Sunday-Thursday 6PM-11pm.

Relax and enjoy the smooth sound of Al B. Sure and your favorite R&B hits.

1. 16th Annual American Music Awards – Press Room

2. Al B. Sure

3. Al B. Sure!

4. Al B. Sure!

5. Al B. Sure!

6. Al B. Sure!

