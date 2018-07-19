The reality star has had plenty of famous loves before finding her Prince charming.
Love & Hookups: Karlie Redd’s Krazy Dating History Before Getting Engaged
1. Karlie Redd is officially engaged to mystery man Maurice “Mo” Fayne.
2. Aaron Reid (L.A. Reid’s son)
3. Judging by this 6 year old tweet, Aaron was on it for a while before they got together.
4. Roscoe Dash
6. Yung Joc
7. Lyfe Jennings
8. Jeremih
9. Scrapp Deleon
10. Caesar from Black Ink
11. Sean Garrett
