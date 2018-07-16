So lit all they had to do was show up as themselves…get into it.
Luka Sabbat, Issa Rae & 15 Other Actors Who Played Themselves On TV
1. Luka Sabbat at Luca Hall in ‘Grown-ish’
2. Tia & Tamera Mowry as Tia Landry & Tamera Campbell in ‘Sister, Sister’
3. Bernie Mac as Bernie Mac in ‘The Bernie Mac Show’
4. Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff as Will Smith and Jazz in ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’
5. Issa Rae as Issa Dee in ‘Insecure’
6. Mindy Kaling as Mindy Lahiri in ‘The Mindy Project’
7. Martin Lawrence as Martin Payne in ‘Martin’
8. Tracy Morgan as Tracy Jordan in ’30 Rock’
9. Thomas Ford as Tommy Strawn in ‘Martin’
10. Marlon and Shawn Wayans as Marlon and Shawn Williams in ‘The Wayans Bros.’
11. Jamie Foxx as Jamie King in ‘The Jamie Foxx Show’
12. Jerrod Carmichael as Jerrod Carmichael in ‘The Carmichael Show’
13. Marlon Wayans as Marlon Wayne in ‘The Marlon Show’
14. Steve Harvey as Steve Hightower in ‘The Steve Harvey Show’
15. D.L. Hughley as Darryl Hughley in ‘The Hughleys’
16. Raven-Symoné as Raven Baxter in ‘That’s So Raven’
17. Anthony Anderson as Anthony Anderson in ‘All About The Andersons’
