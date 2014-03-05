Reasons To Be Obsessed With Lupita Nyong’o
31 photos Launch gallery
Reasons To Be Obsessed With Lupita Nyong’o
1. When Is Lupita Not Classy?1 of 31
2. Lupita Loves Headbands2 of 31
3. Jetsetter3 of 31
4. Selfies With The selfie Queen4 of 31
5. The Oscars From Lupita’s Eyes5 of 31
6. Lupita Wears Jewelry From The Heart6 of 31
7. Everyone Loves Lupita7 of 31
8. Lupita Attracts Greatness8 of 31
9. The Bday Girl9 of 31
10. Rain Down On Me10 of 31
11. A Funky Birthday Cake11 of 31
12. Celebrate Good Times, Come On12 of 31
13. Lupita Remains Grateful13 of 31
14. The United Colors Of Lupita14 of 31
15. Who Doesn’t Want A Selfie With Lupita?!15 of 31
16. Lupita & Legend16 of 31
17. Mommy & Me17 of 31
18. Trendsetter18 of 31
19. It’s Clear, Lupita Has A Big Future Ahead!19 of 31
20. Dalai Lama Anyone?20 of 31
21. Kenya Loves Lupita21 of 31
22. Lupita Makes Late Night Show Rounds22 of 31
23. Lupita Loves Art23 of 31
24. Live, Love & Laugh24 of 31
25. Lupita Wins Big At The NAACP Awards25 of 31
26. Lupita Loves Her #ArtfulFridays26 of 31
27. Lupita Makes Fear Look This Good27 of 31
28. Lupita Jumps For Joy On “Ellen”28 of 31
29. Lupita In Color29 of 31
30. It’s Getting Late30 of 31
31. Lupita’s Mom Reaps The Benefits Of Her Amazing Job31 of 31
comments – Add Yours