New Mac Miller Album ‘Circles’ Drops Next Week, Twitter Is Elated

Mac Miller fans are rejoicing. A new project from the late rapper will be dropping on January 17.

Circles an album by Mac Miller January 17th, 2020 pic.twitter.com/nLwVZONtDH — The Mac Miller Memoir (@MacMillerMemoir) January 8, 2020

The posthumous album, and follow up to his last project Swimming, is called Circles.

Mac’s family took to Instagram to announce the release, and provide some details, including the participation of Jon Brion who proved essential in bringing it to completion. Part of the message reads:

“Here we are. The act of having to write this at all feels surreal. At the time of his passing, Malcolm was well into the process of recording his companion album to Swimming entitled Circles. Two different styles complementing each other, completing a circle. Swimming in Circles was the concept. He had been working with Jon Brion, who after hearing some early versions of songs, cleared his calendar to help Malcolm fine-tune them. After his passing, Jon dedicated himself to finishing Circles based on his time and conversations with Malcolm. We are eternally grateful to Jon and to those who gave their best to the difficult and emotional task of putting out this body of work.”

Reportedly, we can expect a new single tomorrow.

We lost Mac Miller to an accidental overdose in September 2018. Upon hearing the news of Circles today, Twitter was quick to react with excitement at the prospect of new work from the Pittsburgh rapper. Peep some of the best reactions in the gallery.

Rest in power Mac Miller.

