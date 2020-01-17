RIPMac: Mac Miller’s Posthumous LP ‘Circles’ Released, Twitter Remembers The Young Legend

The music world lost a bright light in Mac Miller back in 2018, just as he was experiencing a creative upswing and loads of critical acclaim for his fifth studio album, Swimming. The Pittsburgh rapper’s sixth studio album Circles was released Friday (Jan. 17) and fans on Twitter are joined in celebrating Miller’s life and legacy.

The Circles album is largely Miller in crooning mode, of course with the sensibilities he learned and perfected as a rapper. The melodious affair was reported to be a series of songs Miller was working on before his passing, and producer Jon Brion stepped in to complete the project and bring it to the masses.

Notable on the album is the absence of features, giving the album a somber, heavy tone with Miller’s capable vocals carrying each song. The star of the project is Miller, who again pulled another trick from his sleeve with his chameleon-like ability to adapt to any sound he worked to approach.

However, those fans waiting for rapping Mac Miller won’t get a lot of that with Circles, but what is presented should still resonate with that group. The entire project most definitely follows a certain mood and tempo, but the star of the show is Miller, who proved that the vocal chops he showed on previous releases were just the beginning of a new sonic chapter for him.

On Twitter, the hashtag #RIPMac cropped up this morning with Twitter users praising Circles and the legacy of Mac Miller. We’ve got those reactions below.

Rest Powerfully In Peace, Mac Miller.

Photo: Getty

