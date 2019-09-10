Make It Last Forever: Angela Bassett And Courtney B. Vance Are Always Red Carpet Ready

Not many couples have a book written about their love’s journey. Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance wrote Friends: A Love Story based on their relationship’s metamorphosis from friendship into the beautiful 20-plus-year marriage that it is now.

The couple met at the Yale School of Drama and on an appearance on Oprah, Angela fondly remembers Courtney as tall, dark and skinny and Courtney laughs and claims he doesn’t remember Angela at all. After graduating, Angela moved to L.A. to pursue her career and Courtney hit Broadway. They randomly ran into each other in 1994, went out on a date that fell flat. But it’s a good thing they decided to go on a second date because that’s when sparks flew.

The acting lovebirds wed in 1997 and have created a foundation of friendship that allowed their relationship to stand strong against any obstacle.

Clearly, that love is still going strong. Just peep this video of the two that Angela recently posted on her IG.

One look at this video and you'll be able to make it through the week. Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance better werk. (📽️: Angela Bassett) pic.twitter.com/807EunnO6H — ESSENCE (@Essence) September 9, 2019

The couple that slays together, stays together y’all.

So to celebrate that #BlackLove, peep these pics of the beautiful couple all dressed up through the years:

