TeamBeautiful’s 2019 Beauty Gift Guide For The Makeup And Skincare Lovers In Your Life

Tis’ the season! We all have that friend who never steps out of the house without a completely beat face. Or the girlfriend who has an answer for every skincare issue, or the makeup lover who has all the latest palettes. Well, we have cherry picked the best ‘to give’ gifts for these women in your life. So even if you aren’t in the beauty know (but want to get into it) or want to make a great impression this holiday season, then check out our gift guide.

BLACK RADIANCE BOLD AND SEXY PALETTE

The Black Radiance Bold And Sexy Palette ($19.99, amazon.com) is limited edition and comes with 12 eye shadow shades that are matte, glitter, and pearl finishes so there is something for everyone. It also has blush, highlight and contour shades and is a perfect must have to your beauty routine. This palette stays in my desk drawer so I can either put on a face or add to it before it’s time to take my 9A-5P to after 5P.

BLACK OPAL BEAUTY TRUE COLOR SKIN PERFECTING STICK FOUNDATION WITH SPF 15

The Black Opal Beauty True Color Skin Perfecting Stick Foundation ($9.95, blackopalbeauty.com) is a longtime secret in the industry and is a drugstore brand that can give you great coverage and a smooth finish without breaking the bank. I love to also buy a deeper shade and use it to contour.

THE CRAYON CASE ‘WATCH ME BLUSH’ PALETTE

How could one not be impressed by online entrepreneur and beauty guru Supa Cent? The Crayon Case is a fantastic product her eyeshadows are known for their pigment. I love the Watch Me Blush palette ($18.00, thecrayoncase.com) because you can create a soft glam or bold look with this palette.

URBAN SKIN RX DERMAPEEL SMOOTH & GLOW TREATMENT 2-STEP SYSTEM

For the skincare lover in your life, go no further than gifting her the gift of clear, smooth skin. The Urban Skin Rx Dermapeel Smooth & Glow Treatment 2-Step System ($68.00, urbanskinrx.com) eliminates facial hair and dead skin cells and will leave you with exactly what it says in the title: smooth and glowing skin.

KISS EVER EZ LASHES, #11 MULTI PACK

For every glam girl, lashes are the armor they would never think of leaving home without. Make sure she’s never without this one necessity by buying her these Kiss Ever Ez Lashes, #11 ($11.99, ultabeauty.com) and gift her lashes for Monday through Friday. These lashes also look great on women with almond shaped eyes due to the longer hairs on the outer corner.

JUVIA’S PALACE THE WARRIOR EYESHADOW PALETTE

Got a girl who loves to vacay in the Caribbean? Juvia’s Place The Warrior Eyeshadow Palette ($20.00, juviasplace.com) is perfect for her. You can create soft, easy, day looks and bronzed glam evening looks. It comes in golds, bronzes and browns, which is a palette every Black girl needs. Like you need even more of an excuse to buy, this palette is now on sale for $12.00!

SKIN FETISH: SUBLIME PERFECTION THE SYSTEM EVERYTHING KIT

Anything Muva Pat McGrath is involved in, we want in on, so you can really win by gifting any of your girlfriends anything from Pat McGrath Labs. However, we love the Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection The System Everything Kit ($250.00, patmcgrathlabs.com) which is a 3 step system featuring a primer, foundation, and a finishing powder. As if this isn’t exciting enough, it also comes with two brushes: one for your foundation and one for your powder.

MASQUE BAR LAVENDER PEEL OFF MODELING MASK

Masque Bar Lavender Peel-Off Modeling Mask ($3.74, masque.bar) creates a relaxing at home facial and will leave your skin glowing. Look Beauty is believes beauty breakthroughs are everywhere and traverses the world for the best in skincare across Asia, Europe and the Americas. At under $4.00, this K-beauty mask is affordable and accessible no matter where you live.

7TH HEAVEN GLITTER PEEL OFF MASK

7th Heaven Masks are affordable and effective. I personally love to travel with these face masks. For the makeup girl who loves glitter, this Glitter Peel Off Mask ($4.99, claires.com). This would make a great stocking stuffer gift for a teen or buy several and wrap nicely for the person in your life who loves (or needs) a little relaxation.

CANVAS COLORS MATTE LIPSTICK IN EX’S AND OH’S

This vegan friendly beauty brand bridges the gap between beauty and wellness. The birth of the brand was conceived when founder Ashley Lee was diagnosed with endometriosis and was seeking out natural remedies in her everyday life to help alleviate some of the symptoms in her diagnose. #TeamBeautiful loves this growing lipstick brand and we’re a big fan of the burgundy red Ex’s and Oh’s ($20.00, canvascolors.co) which has a cool brown undertone.

FRANK BODY CINNA BUNS SCRUB

Frank Body is a brand that started out of a coffee shop. The Australian made products are non-toxic, using only naturally derived ingredients that are cruelty free. Their coffee scrubs will change your skin and they have a new Cinna Buns Scrub ($18.95, frankbody.com) that smells like your attitude this year: sweet and spicy. You can leave this under the tree for Santa’s naughty girl who likes to keep clean.

BIOCLARITY WAKE UP REFRESHED BUNDLE

Give the gift of a good day! We all want to kickstart our day right and the bioClarity Wake Up Refreshed Bundle ($44.95, bioclarity.com) includes their foamy face wash, a mist for your face (which can also be used as a setting spray), and a de-[uff eye gel. There’s no way to not start your day right with these products that contain calming chamomile, detoxifying green tea, refreshing citrus, and more. Your busy buddy will thank you.

Happy holidays, beauties!

#TeamBeautiful’s 2019 Beauty Gift Guide For The Makeup And Skincare Lovers In Your Life was originally published on hellobeautiful.com