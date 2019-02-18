‘Daily Mail’ Digs Up Unecessary “News” On Malia Obama, Twitter Is Furious #MaliaObama

Malia Obama has been trying to live a life separate of her famous parents since the family left the White House officially at the top of 2017. Thanks to the hard-hitting reporting of the Daily Mail, a “secret” Facebook page reveals that the 20-year-old is quite like a lot of young people who don’t like President Donald Trump and, yes, drink socially. The horror.

Daily Mail “reports”:

Malia Obama described President Trump as ‘evil’ on a secret Facebook page where she exchanges messages friends including Joe Biden’s granddaughter, DailyMail.com can reveal.

The Facebook page operates under a pseudonym and does not appear to have been publicly updated since 2017.

Its cover photograph is of a row of pink post-it notes which read: ‘Donald Trump is President,’ ‘This is not normal’, ‘Donald Trump is evil’ and ‘Don’t be complacent.’

Among the comments written beneath the photograph is one by Biden’s 20-year-old granddaughter Finnegan.

She said: ‘Never saw this. I like it.’

Basically, a lot of nothing.

The outlet also posted a photo of Obama sipping wine at a Miami party, and we won’t dignify this trash reporting with links.

Basically, this is just fodder for the conservative talking heads to make another mountain out of a molehill regarding the daughter for a former sitting president who isn’t even studying Comrade Trump and his parade of fools. Leave that young woman alone.

Twitter has reacted in kind, and we’ve collected some of the best responses below.

—

