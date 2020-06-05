Maria Taylor is trending on Twitter after appearing on ESPN’s First Take where she shredded New Orleans Saint’s quarterback Drew Brees to smithereens without so much of a hair popping out of place.

If the NFL is the last thing on your mind, you may have missed Drew Brees’ statements when asked about his thoughts on players kneeling before the flag to which he responded, “I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country.”

On a segment of First Take, Maria gave little grace to the super bowl shy player who has since apologized again.

“My patience left my body when I watched George Floyd take his last breath,” she said in her perfectly poised response. She questioned whether Brees had a change of heart or was simply changing his tune because he was dragged by the Internet.

Watch Maria’s read, below:

I said what I said. pic.twitter.com/aYKZUUjJk6 — Maria Taylor (@MariaTaylor) June 5, 2020

Black women aren’t angry, we’re passionate. We articulate ourselves with conviction, which makes us queens of reading a mo’fo for filth when necessary. In other words, approach with caution because if you can’t stand our heat, you will get burned.

As protests for the #BlackLivesMatter movement power on in the wake of the death of George Floyd at the hands knee of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, Black women have been approached for our opinions on racism and how it plagues the Black community.

From Maria Taylor, who is trending on Twitter for ripping Drew Brees’ shallow apology apart in to Black women protestors tapped in the middle of the street and a few celebs in between, these Black women said what needed to be said.

Maria Taylor And 5 Other Black Women Who Said What Needed To Be Said This Week was originally published on hellobeautiful.com