Red Carpet Rundown: Mariah Carey Accepts The Recording Academy Black Music Collective’s Global Impact Award In Schiaparelli

Mariah Carey turned heads this week as she accepted the Recording Academy’s Black Music Collective Global Impact Award. The “Queen of Christmas” received the distinction in a room filled with Black Hollywood excellence and music industry giants. The Academy also honored heartthrob Lenny Kravitz with the same distinction.
Mariah arrived at the pre-Grammy event looking like the starlet she was in a skin-tone brown sheer Schiarapelli dress. The couture gown was from the Italian designer’s fall 2023 runway and oozed sultry style. Many fashion lovers have dubbed the songstress’ look Mariah’s take on the “hot pants trend.”
RELATED: Mariah Carey Proves She Is The Queen Of Christmas And Style In Balmain
Mariah’s dress centered on a nude satin corset with boning. Around the corset were voluminous layers of sheer fabric, giving shape to the dress. The fabric wrapped around the singer’s body and gathered into a peacock tail-shaped waist detail and skirt.
In other words, the legendary Mariah Carey looked legendary. As she received her award, she boldly gave the girlies iconic style.
The icon discussed her struggles with culture and identity in the music industry with the audience. She said, “I was not encouraged to focus on my love for Black music. It took countless arguments, endless tantrums, and mostly unwavering determination. But eventually, I was able to unveil my authentic self and create music from my heart. In doing so, I discovered a new sense of freedom and fulfillment.”
Mariah then continued, “I accept this award on behalf of every person who has ever felt silenced or marginalized. Who has ever been told their voice doesn’t matter. Your truth matters.”
Red Carpet Rundown: See The Looks We Love From The Recording Academy Black Music Collective Soiree
Several of Mariah Carey’s fabulous celebrity friends, family, and industry colleagues attended in support. VIPs spotted include Letoya Luckett, Andra Day, Jordin Sparks, Muni Long, Niecy Nash, and Halle Bailey.
See our celebrity style gallery below.
Red Carpet Rundown: Mariah Carey Accepts The Recording Academy Black Music Collective’s Global Impact Award In Schiaparelli was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Mariah CareySource:Getty
Mariah Carey pushed the envelope with this look – and we love that for her! Gorgeous, Mariah.
2. Lenny KravitzSource:Getty
Fellow Global Impact Award winner Lenny Kravitz arrived at the 2024 Recording Academy event in his signature style. He looked cool, casual, and suave in an open blouse and leather jacket.
3. Muni LongSource:Getty
Muni Long is taking the music world by storm and enjoying every moment. She commemorates the occasion with a lime green Balmain fringe/feather gown.
4. Halle BaileySource:Getty
Halle Bailey is showing off all of her new mommy curves in this gorgeous white Mach and Mach gown. New parents Halle and DDG look adorable.
5. Letoya LuckettSource:Getty
Letoya Luckett is a dream in white! Wearing a gown with volume, ruching, and a fabulous shoulder-to-floor length train, Letoya understood the assignment.
6. Jordin SparksSource:Getty
Jordin Sparks arrives at the 2024 Recording Academy Honors, giving “Grown Woman” energy. From her velvet gown with high split to her fur coat, Jordin is not playing!
7. Niecy NashSource:Getty
Niecy Nash loves to slay in a form-fitting black dress, and we love to see her in them. The Emmy winner looks fabulous in this low-cut black gown with sequin sleeve details.
8. Andra DaySource:Getty
Styled by Wouri Vice, Andra Day arrives at the 2024 Recording Academy Black Music Collective event in one of the hottest colors of the season. Andra’s fab monochromatic pink look is from Giuseppe Di Morabito.
9. OmarionSource:Getty
Omarion arrived at the Recording Academy Black Music Collective event in an urban chic look. He pairs a brown denim jacket with a white tee and leopard pants.
-
29 Pictures Of Lady Gaga’s Great Ass [PHOTOS]
-
27 Insane Pictures Of Iggy Azalea’s Booty (PHOTOS)
-
“Megan’s Law” Bar From Megan Thee Stallion Sent Nicki Minaj Spiraling, X Loves The Mess
-
[NEW MUSIC] Megan Thee Stallion Fires Back at Haters on ‘Hiss’
-
The Strange and Stunning 2024 GRAMMY Fashion
-
Girl Are You Okay? : Kanye West’s Latest Photos of Wife Bianca Censori Leaves Some Fans Worried
-
[VIDEO] Jay-Z Calls Out Grammys For Beyonce Snub PLUS Our Favorite Grammy Night Pics of The Carters
-
Indecent Exposure! Celebrities Who Happily Show Off Their “Hoo-Ha” (NSFW PHOTOS)