Thiccness Loading: 14 Times Mariahlynn’s Cakes Caught Us Way Off Guard

Known for being one of the tiniest (and feistiest) cast members on Love & Hip Hop NY, Mariahlynn hit social media this week to let everyone know she’s got some newfound junk in her trunk. To top it off, the aspiring rapper claims it’s all hers…and we’re HERE for it.

Quoting Cardi B’s Invasion of Privacy intro “Get Up 10,” she captioned the flick “Real b*tch only thing fake is the boobs.” It didn’t take long for The Shade Room to repost or for her bae Rich Dollaz to hop in them comments, at which point social media went crazy.

When a troll came for Richie’s manhood under the pic he didn’t hold back, responding “Back shots do wonders & yea I leave it in !!” Whew. In case you missed it, Mariahlynn confessed her love for Rich on the Love & Hip Hop NY reunion special and he nearly left her hanging… now, fans aren’t really feeling their relationship too tough.

“Oh now he wanna speak up go home roger you’re dismissed,” one fan commented…and it only got worse from there.

“I wouldn’t even entertain him no more sis, he’s a certified ball,” another wrote.

“He’s is a disaster,” yet another commented.

As for Mariahlynn, most people are happy to see her happy and healthy.

“Them collard greens n neck bones huh gettin her right ,” someone said of her impending thickness.

“The weight looks good on you. Even though you were already perfect,” another sweet fan wrote.

“Haters say it’s photoshopped Lookin’ good as always girl ,” the comments went on.

Some fans don’t believe only Mariahlynn’s boobs were surgically enhanced, however.

“Girl your butt was not looking like this the first time you came on tv . Nor did you have boobs . Don’t get me wrong it all looks good cuz it’s not too much . Don’t be ashamed of getting a lil work done . It’s ok Sis,” one woman wrote.

Scroll down to check out more sexy photos of the upcoming rapper and reality star, as her most recent thirst trap isn’t the only time her slim chick cakes caught our eye. Also, if you haven’t already, tune into her latest single “B.A.T.” She teamed up with DJ Webstar for the song and visual… watch just below.

