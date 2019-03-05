R&B singer turned film producer Marques Houston is engaged to his girlfriend Miya. The couple announced their engagement on Instagram, flashing smiles and a big rock.

“She said yes,” he captioned one of the photos. She also posted the photos with the caption, ““Today I said ‘yes’ to my Bestfriend. I said yes to a new beginning. I said yes to my spiritual head. I said yes to loving you forever and forever baby. I am so blessed to have you and to be yours FOREVER.”

Houston and Miyana have been dating since October 8, 2018 and apparently bonded over their religion. They’re both Jehovah’s Witness.

“I think it’s very important to find a spiritual setting for yourself in life. God is very important and it is very important to me to always put Him first in everything that I do.” He told us in an exclusive interview. “I’ve always been a very private person. I’ve never been one to care about what people say. Whatever I decided to share, that’s what I decide to share.”

