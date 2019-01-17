Master & Dynamic Links Up With Louis Vuitton For $995 Bluetooth Earbuds

If you thought people rocking using Apple AirPods were bougie, wait till you experience someone sporting these Louis Vuitton x Master & Dynamic MW07 earbuds.

The truly wireless earbuds are already ridiculously expensive costing $299, if you want to make fashion statement it will cost you an extra $700 to add Louis Vuitton logo. There are no significant changes to high-end earbuds but an expensive paint job. Owners can pair them with them any Bluetooth capable smart device including Louis’ Tambour Horizon watch.

The stainless steel earbuds will come in four different colorways sporting the iconic Louis Vuitton monogram logo. In a review for MW07s, The Verge pretty much points while they are comfortable and sound good they weren’t worth the $299 price tag. So ponying up damn near a thousand dollars for a pair of relatively subpar earbuds is a hell of a business decision.

So if you got the coins and you absolutely need your earbuds to match your Louis belt, wallet and phone case then this collaboration is right up your alley. You can peep more photos of Master & Dynamic x Louis Vuitton’s MWO7 earbuds below.

Photo: Master & Dynamic/ Louis Vuitton

